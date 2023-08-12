the mill - the mill - Mansfield, TX
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Location
3030 East Broad Street, Mansfield TX 76063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Meehan's Chophouse and Cigar Lounge - Mansfield
No Reviews
101 S. Main St. Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant