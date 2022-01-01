Go
Broad Street Diner

The Broad Street Diner is now offering Curbside pick up, Takeout and indoor dining. Check Facebook or our website for our menu and daily specials. Our establishment is BYOB. Enjoy!
83broadstreetdiner.com

PANCAKES

83 Broad Street • $

Avg 4.7 (1013 reviews)

Popular Items

utensils and condiments not needed
The Florentine Benedict$12.95
two poached eggs , spinach, feta on an English muffin topped with hollandaise served with grilled Asparagus and homefried potatoes
Greek Yogurt & Honey Bowl$8.95
Greek yogurt, honey, granola, blueberries and strawberries
The Keyport Bowl$11.95
scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes,and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of toast
Baked Cinnamon Raisin Bowl$5.95
hot fresh oatmeal with raisins, bananas, granola, brown sugar and cinnamon
Utensils and condiment needed
The Nova Benedict$14.95
two poached eggs, smoked salmon, fresh spinach on an English muffin topped with hollandaise served with grilled Asparagus and homefried potatoes
Veggie Bowl$11.95
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers,tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of toas
The Truck Stop Bowl$13.95
scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, onions, peppers and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of toast
The Classic Benedict$11.95
two poached eggs, Canadian bacon on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce served with grilled Asparagus and homefried potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

83 Broad Street

Keyport NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
