Broad Street Pizzeria of Bethlehem
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
516 West Broad St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
516 West Broad St, Bethlehem PA 18018
Nearby restaurants
Peculiar Wine & Beer Shop
Come in and browse our extensive unique wines as well as many craft beer selections.
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
Billy’s made its debut in September of 2000 and has been known for its award winning breakfast and lunch menu. Located minutes away from Lehigh University, Moravian College, Sands Casino, and walking distance to Historic Downtown Bethlehem, retail and hotels. Most recently our location has won the Decadent Dish Award, Best Breakfast that tastes like dessert, and has won the title of Best Breakfast in Pennsylvania 2018. This is where locals and visitors go for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day of the week.
Apollo Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
Come in and enjoy!