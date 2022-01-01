Go
Broad Street Pizzeria of Bethlehem image

Broad Street Pizzeria of Bethlehem

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

516 West Broad St

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

LG Margarita$14.00
Pepperoni Bites 6pc$5.00
6 Pepperoni Bites
LG/Chix Parm Sub$9.75
Tiramisu$5.00
Chicken Wings 10pc$11.50
SM/Turkey Sub$7.25
SM/Chix Alfredo$12.95

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

516 West Broad St, Bethlehem PA 18018

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Peculiar Wine & Beer Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and browse our extensive unique wines as well as many craft beer selections.

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

No reviews yet

Billy’s made its debut in September of 2000 and has been known for its award winning breakfast and lunch menu. Located minutes away from Lehigh University, Moravian College, Sands Casino, and walking distance to Historic Downtown Bethlehem, retail and hotels. Most recently our location has won the Decadent Dish Award, Best Breakfast that tastes like dessert, and has won the title of Best Breakfast in Pennsylvania 2018. This is where locals and visitors go for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day of the week.

Apollo Grill

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

