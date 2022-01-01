Go
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

Come on in and enjoy!

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Kids Fingers & Fries$6.00
Served with fries.
Grill Fries$5.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
2 Beer battered flounder served with our seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Fajita Salad$13.00
A large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce tossed with vinaigrette dressing topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream with your choice of meat.
Grill Burger$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll.
Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
Kids Burger$6.00
Served with fries. Add cheese $1.00
Wings$15.00
10 wings tossed with Hot & Sweet, Buffalo, BBQ or Chesapeake served with celery, carrot sticks and bleu cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Chicken Taquitos$12.00
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Location

Annapolis MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

