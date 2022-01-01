Go
Toast

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

Were open for inside Dining
Come in and enjoy!

74 Central Avenue West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings$15.00
Hot & Sweet, Buffalo, BBQ or Chesapeake Wings served with celery, carrot sticks and bleu cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
Burrito Texas$16.00
Zesty ground beef, chicken, and black beans topped with chile con queso.
Chicken Taquitos$12.00
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Cream Of Crab Cup$7.00
Chile Con Queso$12.00
A special blend of cheeses, chiles, and spices served with chips.
Kids Fingers & Fries$6.00
Chimi Beef$16.00
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas with grilled steak, cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
See full menu

Location

74 Central Avenue West

Edgewater MD

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The All American Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

URBurger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Market Bakers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Señor Chile

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston