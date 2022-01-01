Go
Toast

Broadstreet Bar and Grill

Home of the Best Burger in Town! Outdoor patio, Roof top Deck, the only dance floor in the pines, Live Music venues, Music Bingo, Open Mic night, Daily Lunch specials and Drink Specials with a real laid back feel!!

715 SW Broadstreet

No reviews yet

Location

715 SW Broadstreet

Southern Pines NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

195 American Fusion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Legends of Southern Pines

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Ice Cream Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Basil's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston