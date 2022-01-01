Go
Broadway Carry-out Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

120 West Broadway Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak w/queso gravy$14.95
Available only April 12th - With Queso gravy, mashed potatoes and fresh pico de gallo -
Chicken Marsala - Italian Roasted Potatoes - Fresh Broccoli$11.95
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$12.95
Available only April 1st - Served with Italian chopped salad + sourdough roll
Not Your Mom's Meatloaf$10.95
Available only April 6th mac 'n cheese and fresh green beans
Layered Italian pasta casserole - side salad - garlic bread$10.95
Available only March 3rd
Swiss Steak - Mashed Potatoes - Fresh Green Beans$12.95
Available only April 20th - Served with mashed potatoes and fresh green beans
Location

120 West Broadway Boulevard

Sedalia MO

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
