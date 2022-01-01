Go
Broadway Coffeehouse

We serve Coava, Trade and Ferry, and Dapper and Wise coffee, Smith Tea products, and Dough Hook Pastries daily.

1300 Broadway Street Northeast

Avg 5 (524 reviews)

London Fog
Lord Bergamot Tea from Smith Tea Makers, Steamed Milk, and sweetener of choice
San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water$2.25
Hot Chocolate
Holy Kakow Chocolate Sauce mixed with Steamed Milk
Cappuccino$3.50
6 oz of steamed milk poured into espresso with extra foam
Mocha
2 shots of Espesso, Holy Kakow Dark Chocolate Agave, and Steamed Milk
Americano
2 shots of Espresso over Hot Water
Latte
Milk steamed to 150-160F & poured into Espresso
Chai
House Made Chai Tea Concentrate with Steamed Milk, and Sweetened with House Made Chai Syrup
The 1300 Blend Whole Bean$15.00
Matcha Latte
Smith Tea Makers Matcha mixed with Steamed Milk
1300 Broadway Street Northeast

Salem WA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
