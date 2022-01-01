Go
Broadway Eatery

Welcome to Broadway Eatery, the home of great food available for delivery or takeout. Pizza, calzones, burgers, chicken, wraps, salads, paninis, & more! Check out our online menu for details!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1157 Broadway • $

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

20oz Soda$2.25
South in your Mouth Panini$9.50
A southern delicacy! Roast beef with James River BBQ, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese & mayo.
Super Roast Beef$9.50
Delicious hand-cut roast beef on a bulky onion roll
Selfie Burger (Build your own)$8.50
Build your own burger starting here!
French Fries$4.99
Our awesome fries. 'nuff said!
Gyro$8.99
Lamb & beef combo, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki
Somervillen Chicken Sandwich$9.85
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, pickle & villen sauce with lettuce & tomato. Welcome to the 'ville!
Large Pizza$12.99
Homemade 16 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
Italian Sub$9.50
A classic mix of mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, oil, vinegar, seasoning & any toppings you choose
Falafel Sandwich$8.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1157 Broadway

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
