Broadway Heights

Iconic Chico restaurant proudly serving lunch and dinner in a very "Chico" atmosphere for 28 years.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

300 Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Spicy Turkey Sandwich$17.95
Hickory smoked turkey breast, creamy spicy spread, melted mozzarella, red onion, lettuce & tomato
N.Y. Pastrami$19.95
This 16 - 20 day cure is brined, seasoned, smoked for 8 hours and then steamed. Served your choice of Rye or focaccia bread and house mustard.
Full Italiano Sandwich$17.95
Hickory smoked turkey breast, pesto aioli, pepperoni, melted mozzarella,
red onion, black olive, spinach and tomato
Full California Sandwich$15.95
Avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella, mayonnaise and House mustard
Stuffed Focaccia Ring$12.95
Baked focaccia bread ring stuffed with bacon, mozzarella, topped with pesto
Full Roasted Vegetable$14.95
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, zucchini, melted mozzarella, tomato, red onion,
lettuce, pesto aioli and garlic Parmesan spread
Full Chicken Bacon Melt$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, bacon, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Full Creamy Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, pesto Alfredo sauce, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing
Broadway Bowl Veggie$15.95
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
Full Cyclone Sandwich$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, spicy BBQ sauce, bacon, melted mozzarella,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Attributes and Amenities

Location

300 Broadway St

Chico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
