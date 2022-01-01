Broadway Heights
Iconic Chico restaurant proudly serving lunch and dinner in a very "Chico" atmosphere for 28 years.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
300 Broadway St • $$
Location
300 Broadway St
Chico CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
