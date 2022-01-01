Go
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Popular Items

Teriyaki Bird Combo$15.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic baby spinach, pickled red onions, organic cucumber, mango jalapeno teriyaki, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
15 Piece Buffalo Sauce Style Boneless Wings (gf)$10.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with your choice of sauce.
The Rio Bird Combo$16.00
Grilled all-natural chicken, avocado, sweet pickles, pickled jalapenos, organic red onion, habanero mayo, sprout bun.
15 Piece BBQ Smoke Sauce Style Boneless Wings (gf)$10.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in bbq smoke sauce served with your choice of sauce.
15 Piece Mango Jalapeno Teriyaki Style Boneless Wings (gf)$10.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in mango jalapeño teriyaki sauce served with your choice of sauce.
Location

2233 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
