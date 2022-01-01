Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Brockport
/
Brockport
/
French Fries
Brockport restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
53 main st, Brockport
Avg 4.6
(953 reviews)
French Fries
$2.95
Crinkle cut fries
More about Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
The Rooster Pub and Pizza
34 Main Street, Brockport
No reviews yet
2 Slices & French Fries
$8.99
1 Slice & French Fries
$6.99
*Sub Waffle Fries .99 extra
More about The Rooster Pub and Pizza
