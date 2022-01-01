Tacos in Brockport
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
53 main st, Brockport
|Taco Logs
|$7.25
***AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY***
A twist on the Original Pizza Logs, these are stuffed with taco filling & served with a side of salsa & sour cream. (4 to an order)
|Taco Salad
|$9.95
Taco meat OR Chili, tomatoes, onions, black olives & Cheddar cheese, served on a bed of Spring Mix; with salsa & sour cream on the side.