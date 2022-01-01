Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brockport

Brockport restaurants
Brockport restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes

53 main st, Brockport

Avg 4.6 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Logs$7.25
***AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY***
A twist on the Original Pizza Logs, these are stuffed with taco filling & served with a side of salsa & sour cream. (4 to an order)
Taco Salad$9.95
Taco meat OR Chili, tomatoes, onions, black olives & Cheddar cheese, served on a bed of Spring Mix; with salsa & sour cream on the side.
More about Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
Barbers Grill image

 

Barbers Grill

22 Main St S, Brockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Logs$7.99
More about Barbers Grill

