Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Brockton
/
Brockton
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Brockton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Khalil's Kitchen
880 Main street, Brockton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
More about Khalil's Kitchen
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
Avg 4.5
(83 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$10.59
Deep fried chicken breast dipped in our spicy sauce with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll. Bleu cheese dressing on the side
More about Stonebridge Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Brockton
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Chili
Home Fries
Turkey Clubs
More near Brockton to explore
Stoughton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Sharon
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
South Easton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston