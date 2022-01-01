Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Brockton

Brockton restaurants
Brockton restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton

1285 Belmont St, Brockton

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$9.69
Our Homemade Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad Club$10.99
Triple-decker Homemade chicken salad with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Chicken Salad Roll 'Em Up$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad with fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Italian kitchen - 1071 Main Street

1071 Main Street, Brockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sub$7.50
