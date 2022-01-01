Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Brockton

Brockton restaurants
Brockton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Khalil's Kitchen image

 

Khalil's Kitchen

880 Main street, Brockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy chicken sandwich$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Jerk chicken sandwich$13.00
More about Khalil's Kitchen
Stonebridge Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stonebridge Cafe

1285 Belmont St, Brockton

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked House Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Our charbroiled chicken breast topped with bacon,BBQ sauce, and cheese with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
California Chicken Sandwich$11.99
A marinated chicken breast topped with avocado,bacon,cheddar cheese with lettuce ans tomato on a bulkie roll
Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich$10.19
Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
More about Stonebridge Cafe

