Chicken sandwiches in Brockton

Khalil's Kitchen
880 Main street, Brockton
|Crispy chicken sandwich
|$13.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Jerk chicken sandwich
|$13.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
|Smoked House Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Our charbroiled chicken breast topped with bacon,BBQ sauce, and cheese with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
A marinated chicken breast topped with avocado,bacon,cheddar cheese with lettuce ans tomato on a bulkie roll
|Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.19
Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll