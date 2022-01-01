Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Brockton

Brockton restaurants
Brockton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA image

 

Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA

989 Main St, Brockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$15.50
Marinated chicken grilled with your choice of sauceMarinated chicken grilled with your choice of sauce
More about Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA
Brack's Grille image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brack's Grille

1280 Belmont st, Brockton

Avg 4.6 (1627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS$11.99
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about Brack's Grille
Stonebridge Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stonebridge Cafe

1285 Belmont St, Brockton

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.19
Our fried chicken tenders served with
french fries
Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders$10.79
Our marinated chicken tenders with french fries
Country Fried Chicken Tender Dinner$12.19
Our chicken tenders fried then topped with gravy. Served with real mashed potatoes,cranberry sauce, and the vegetable of the day
More about Stonebridge Cafe

