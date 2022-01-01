Chicken tenders in Brockton
Brockton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA
989 Main St, Brockton
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$15.50
Marinated chicken grilled with your choice of sauceMarinated chicken grilled with your choice of sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brack's Grille
1280 Belmont st, Brockton
|BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.99
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.19
Our fried chicken tenders served with
french fries
|Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders
|$10.79
Our marinated chicken tenders with french fries
|Country Fried Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.19
Our chicken tenders fried then topped with gravy. Served with real mashed potatoes,cranberry sauce, and the vegetable of the day