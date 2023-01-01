Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Brockton

Go
Brockton restaurants
Toast

Brockton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Brack's Grille image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brack's Grille - 1280 Belmont St

1280 Belmont Street, Brockton

Avg 4.6 (1627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLACKENED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
Blackened chicken topped packed into a white or wheat wrap with Swiss, Lettuce, tomato, Chipotle ranch dressing and sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
More about Brack's Grille - 1280 Belmont St
Item pic

 

My Three Son’s Diner - 1050 pearl st

1050 pearl st, Brockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken ranch wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
buffalo chicken wrap$11.59
fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
chicken caesar wrap$10.69
chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
More about My Three Son’s Diner - 1050 pearl st

Browse other tasty dishes in Brockton

Cookies

Avocado Toast

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Pancakes

Pretzels

Tossed Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Brockton to explore

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Easton

No reviews yet

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston