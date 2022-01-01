Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Brockton

Brockton restaurants
Brockton restaurants that serve chili

Sweet chili chicken LF image

 

Khalil's Kitchen

880 Main street, Brockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet chili shrimp mac$17.00
Sweet chili shrimp LF$15.99
Sweet chili wings$14.00
More about Khalil's Kitchen
Stonebridge Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stonebridge Cafe

1285 Belmont St, Brockton

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili & Cheese Charburger$11.49
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Homemade Chili and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Chili & Cheese Omelette$10.39
Three egg omelette filled with our homemade chili and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Crock of Chili$5.19
Homemade
(Hot and Spicy)
More about Stonebridge Cafe

