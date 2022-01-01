Chili in Brockton
Brockton restaurants that serve chili
Khalil's Kitchen
880 Main street, Brockton
|Sweet chili shrimp mac
|$17.00
|Sweet chili shrimp LF
|$15.99
|Sweet chili wings
|$14.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
|Chili & Cheese Charburger
|$11.49
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Homemade Chili and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
|Chili & Cheese Omelette
|$10.39
Three egg omelette filled with our homemade chili and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
|Crock of Chili
|$5.19
Homemade
(Hot and Spicy)