Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Brockton

Go
Brockton restaurants
Toast

Brockton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market

20 Main St, Brockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sunny Side Up Egg + Steak + Cheese Sandwich$13.95
Indulge in our Vegan Sunny Side Up Sandwich (Yo Eggs), a tantalizing creation served on French bread, adorned with lusciously melted Vegan Gouda cheese and savory Vegan "Unreal Deli" steak strips. Seasoned to perfection, each bite offers a symphony of flavors that mimic the classic Fried Egg Sandwich, delivering the nostalgic essence you crave without compromise. It looks, tastes, and smells just like the traditional favorite, but with a compassionate twist!
Sunny Side Egg + Corn Beef + Cheese Sandwich$13.95
Indulge in our Vegan Sunny Side Up Sandwich (Yo Eggs), a tantalizing creation served on French bread, adorned with lusciously melted Vegan Gouda cheese and savory Vegan "Unreal Deli" corn beef. Seasoned to perfection, each bite offers a symphony of flavors that mimic the classic Fried Egg Sandwich, delivering the nostalgic essence you crave without compromise. It looks, tastes, and smells just like the traditional favorite, but with a compassionate twist!
More about Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton

1285 Belmont St, Brockton

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich w/Meat/No HF$7.49
Plain Egg Sandwich$7.29
Two Over Hard Eggs and American Cheese on your choice of bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
Egg Sandwich w/Meat$8.69
Two Over Hard Eggs and American Cheese with your choice of meat and bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
More about Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton

Browse other tasty dishes in Brockton

French Toast

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Cookies

Burritos

Garlic Bread

Sundaes

Map

More near Brockton to explore

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Easton

No reviews yet

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston