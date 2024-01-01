Egg sandwiches in Brockton
Brockton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market
Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market
20 Main St, Brockton
|Sunny Side Up Egg + Steak + Cheese Sandwich
|$13.95
Indulge in our Vegan Sunny Side Up Sandwich (Yo Eggs), a tantalizing creation served on French bread, adorned with lusciously melted Vegan Gouda cheese and savory Vegan "Unreal Deli" steak strips. Seasoned to perfection, each bite offers a symphony of flavors that mimic the classic Fried Egg Sandwich, delivering the nostalgic essence you crave without compromise. It looks, tastes, and smells just like the traditional favorite, but with a compassionate twist!
|Sunny Side Egg + Corn Beef + Cheese Sandwich
|$13.95
Indulge in our Vegan Sunny Side Up Sandwich (Yo Eggs), a tantalizing creation served on French bread, adorned with lusciously melted Vegan Gouda cheese and savory Vegan "Unreal Deli" corn beef. Seasoned to perfection, each bite offers a symphony of flavors that mimic the classic Fried Egg Sandwich, delivering the nostalgic essence you crave without compromise. It looks, tastes, and smells just like the traditional favorite, but with a compassionate twist!
More about Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
|Egg Sandwich w/Meat/No HF
|$7.49
|Plain Egg Sandwich
|$7.29
Two Over Hard Eggs and American Cheese on your choice of bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
|Egg Sandwich w/Meat
|$8.69
Two Over Hard Eggs and American Cheese with your choice of meat and bread. Served with home-fried potatoes