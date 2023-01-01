Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Brockton

Go
Brockton restaurants
Toast

Brockton restaurants that serve lobsters

Khalil's Kitchen image

 

Khalils Kitchen

880 Main street, Brockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac$25.99
More about Khalils Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market

20 Main St, Brockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TWIN LOBSTER-LESS ROLLS w Chips$14.99
Heart of Palm, Veganaise, Red Onion, Celery, House Ocean Veg Spice Blend, Dill, Lemon, Salt , pepper, Bun, Truffle oil
More about Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Brockton

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Map

More near Brockton to explore

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

South Easton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston