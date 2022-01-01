Brockton Villa Restaurant
Brockton Villa at La Jolla Cove now offering 4 outdoor patios for dine in service & takeout including breakfast + lunch + coffee + smoothies + beer + wine
Weekends 8-3
Monday - Friday 9-3
SEAFOOD • SALADS
1235 Coast Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1235 Coast Blvd
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.
Sushi on the Rock has always embraced an ambiance of family. Our passion for fresh, healthy, artistic cuisine has served San Diego for over two decades—appealing to locals and tourists alike, with a variety of dishes both familiar and obscure.
Our Pacific Rim inspired menu including well known sushi classics, Asian fusion dishes and an impressive Happy Hour, keeps pallets coming back for more. Executive Chef Robert Cassidy brings his culinary talents to the locations, with years of experience and continues learning and evolving his craft to give the best to our customers.
George’s at the Cove
Takeout available from our Ocean Terrace, casual bistro menu.
Coffee Cup Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Puesto La Jolla
Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.