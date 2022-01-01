Go
Brockton Villa Restaurant

Brockton Villa at La Jolla Cove now offering 4 outdoor patios for dine in service & takeout including breakfast + lunch + coffee + smoothies + beer + wine
Weekends 8-3
Monday - Friday 9-3

SEAFOOD • SALADS

1235 Coast Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Served on Two Corn Tortillas, Topped with Tomatillo Corn Salsa, Avocado, Cabbage, Chili Crème Fraiche
Kids Cinn Pancakes$8.50
Kids Steamer$10.00
Steam-Scrambled Eggs/Potatoes
Side Bacon$6.00
Coast Toast$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Cinnamon Glaze Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Garnish
Cove Combo$16.00
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Honey Ham, Sausage Links, 'Bread & Cie' Toast
Carnitas Chilaquiles$18.00
Steam-Scrambled Eggs, Sautéed Corn Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano & Onion, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chile Salsa, Smashed Avocado, Pico, Sour Cream
Breakfast Tacos$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
Seasonal Fruit$10.00
Watermelon, Pineapple, Orange, Grapes, Pomegranate Seeds, Coconut, Mint
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1235 Coast Blvd

La Jolla CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
