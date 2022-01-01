Go
Broders' Cucina Italiana

Family owned since 1982.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

2308 West 50th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)

18" Pizza$18.00
Create your own 18" pizza. Pizzas will have red sauce and shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
Breadstick (1)$1.25
V | Housemade with olive oil, garlic and grana padano cheese. Pair with our famous Sugo Betti sauce for a delicious starter. Ordered by the each.
INSIDE
South Jersey Hoagie$12.00
Genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and hoagie dressing. Recommended on baguette.
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
GFO | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
Focaccia Loaf$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
Small Caesar Salad$5.00
GFO | Serves 1 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
Meatballs & Sauce$1.50
A savory mixture of pork, beef, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano cheese. Served in Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
*Price is for single meatball. Increase quantity to specify how many meatballs you want in your order.
*meatballs contain dairy, eggs, pork and wheat.
Pizza Slice | Cheese$3.50
V | Broders' New York style cheese pizza slice
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2308 West 50th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
