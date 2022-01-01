Go
Broder's Pasta Bar

Serving Authentic House Made Pasta & Risotto To South Minneapolis Since 1994. Family Owned And Operated.

PASTA

5000 Penn Ave S • $$

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)

Popular Items

LARGE CAESAR$10.00
13. FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE$17.00
Egg Pasta, Beef, Pork, Milk, Tomato, Nutmeg
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE$2.00
One chocolate truffle dusted with chocolate powder / GF, V
11. QUADRUCCI$21.00
Egg Pasta, Greens, Chicken, Prosciutto di Parma, Asparagus, Almonds, Balsamic Vinegar, Herb & Garlic Mascarpone
18. TAGLIARINI DI LOCANDA DE LUPO$20.00
Egg Yolk Pasta, Prosciutto di Parma, Truffle Cream, Parmesan Cheese Crisps
KIT'S PASTA$8.00
Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce
10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE$18.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$16.00
Spaghetti pasta with pancetta, pecorino Romano, egg, cream, black pepper
SMALL CAESAR$7.00
Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano
17. SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE$18.00
Beef Meatballs, Tomato, Herbs, Parmigiano Reggiano
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5000 Penn Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
