Brodie's Pub

Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People!

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10 1/2 Lowell St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

Brodie's Burger$13.99
10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking - add your choice of cheese & fixings - built the way you like!
Grilled Cheese$9.99
Classic Grill Cheese with your choice of side
Bacon Burger$14.99
10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking topped with applewood smoked bacon - add cheese & fixings - built the way you like!
Turkey Tips Sandwich$14.99
BBQ marinated turkey tenderloin tips, lettuce, tomato, and onion - add choice of cheese

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10 1/2 Lowell St.

Peabody MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

