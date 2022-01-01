Go
Toast

Brodo

It all boils down to this: Brodo combines the highest-quality ingredients with century-tested craftsmanship to create a bone broth so delicious we drink it by the cupful.

SOUPS

403 East 12th Street • $

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

403 East 12th Street

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Long Pour

No reviews yet

Large Selection Of Single Malts, Craft Beers, and Sports

The Gray Mare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#Baonanas - East Village

No reviews yet

New take on banana pudding! Light, fluffy mousse, softened wafers, and fresh fruits in every scoop :D

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

No reviews yet

Mediterranean-Italian fare, including house-cured meats & homemade bread, served at communal tables.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston