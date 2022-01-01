Go
Broken Arrow

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

545 Congress Street

Avg 5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Winter Salad$11.00
Kale and seasonal citrus with black olive crumble, pickled fennel, and poppy seed + buttermilk dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

545 Congress Street

Portland ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
