Broken Arrow restaurants you'll love

Must-try Broken Arrow restaurants

Shiloh's image

SANDWICHES

Shiloh's

2604 N Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (2604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.99
The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!
Roast Beef Plate$11.49
Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.
Grandma Pam's Meatloaf$10.99
Made Fresh Daily! VOTED TULSA'S FAVORITE MEATLOAF!!
More about Shiloh's
Francos Trattoria Express Pizza Cafe image

 

Francos Trattoria Express Pizza Cafe

527 W. Washington St. S, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Cheese Thin Crust$16.99
Deep Dish Cheese 10"$13.99
Deep Dish Cheese 12"$17.99
More about Francos Trattoria Express Pizza Cafe
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI image

 

FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI

216 Luther Dr, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks 6pc$7.99
Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara
Garlic Bread Family$11.99
Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.
Arancini$4.99
Arancini are delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating. Similar Italian rice balls are called supplì in Rome and the nearby region.
More about FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
Ah-sigh-e BA image

 

Ah-sigh-e BA

1115 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TIGER BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.
RED, WHITE & BLUE$7.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
More about Ah-sigh-e BA
Russo's Broken Arrow image

 

Russo's Broken Arrow

775 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.95
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$16.95
12 Cheese Pizza$15.95
More about Russo's Broken Arrow
Andolini's image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

222 S Main St, Broken Arrow

Avg 4.6 (6089 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Garden Salad$7.00
House-made dressing options: ranch, Italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil.
More about Andolini's
BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO. image

 

BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.

333 W. Dallas St, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Baseball Tee$25.00
Green Ringer Tee$25.00
More about BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

1150 N 9TH ST, Broken Arrow

Avg 4.3 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow image

 

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow

217 S Main Street, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Garden Salad$7.00
House-made dressing options: ranch, Italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil.
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow

