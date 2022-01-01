Broken Arrow restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Shiloh's
2604 N Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!
|Roast Beef Plate
|$11.49
Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.
|Grandma Pam's Meatloaf
|$10.99
Made Fresh Daily! VOTED TULSA'S FAVORITE MEATLOAF!!
Francos Trattoria Express Pizza Cafe
527 W. Washington St. S, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|14" Cheese Thin Crust
|$16.99
|Deep Dish Cheese 10"
|$13.99
|Deep Dish Cheese 12"
|$17.99
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
216 Luther Dr, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks 6pc
|$7.99
Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara
|Garlic Bread Family
|$11.99
Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.
|Arancini
|$4.99
Arancini are delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating. Similar Italian rice balls are called supplì in Rome and the nearby region.
Ah-sigh-e BA
1115 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|TIGER BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.
|RED, WHITE & BLUE
|$7.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Russo's Broken Arrow
775 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.95
|Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
|$16.95
|12 Cheese Pizza
|$15.95
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
222 S Main St, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
House-made dressing options: ranch, Italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil.
BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.
333 W. Dallas St, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Green Baseball Tee
|$25.00
|Green Ringer Tee
|$25.00
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
1150 N 9TH ST, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow
217 S Main Street, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
House-made dressing options: ranch, Italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil.