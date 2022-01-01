Broken Arrow sandwich spots you'll love

Shiloh's image

SANDWICHES

Shiloh's

2604 N Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (2604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.99
The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!
Roast Beef Plate$11.49
Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.
Southern Fried Catfish$11.99
Hand breaded and fried crisp.
More about Shiloh's
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI image

 

FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI

216 Luther Dr, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks 6pc$7.99
Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara
Garlic Bread Family$11.99
Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.
Arancini$4.99
Arancini are delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating. Similar Italian rice balls are called supplì in Rome and the nearby region.
More about FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

1150 N 9TH ST, Broken Arrow

Avg 4.3 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza

