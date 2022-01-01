Broken Arrow pizza restaurants you'll love
More about FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
216 Luther Dr, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks 6pc
|$7.99
Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara
|Garlic Bread Family
|$11.99
Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.
|Arancini
|$4.99
Arancini are delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating. Similar Italian rice balls are called supplì in Rome and the nearby region.
More about Russo's Broken Arrow
Russo's Broken Arrow
775 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$11.95
|CYO Calzone
|$16.95
|12 Cheese Pizza
|$15.95
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
222 S Main St, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
1150 N 9TH ST, Broken Arrow
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.