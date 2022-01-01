Cannolis in
Broken Arrow restaurants that serve cannolis
FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
216 Luther Dr, Broken Arrow
No reviews yet
Homemade Regular Cannoli
$4.79
More about FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow
217 S Main Street, Broken Arrow
No reviews yet
Cannoli Cream Cheese
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow
