Spaghetti in
Broken Arrow
/
Broken Arrow
/
Spaghetti
Broken Arrow restaurants that serve spaghetti
Francos Trattoria Express Pizza Cafe
527 W. Washington St. S, Broken Arrow
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$10.99
More about Francos Trattoria Express Pizza Cafe
Russo's Broken Arrow
775 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow
No reviews yet
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
$16.95
More about Russo's Broken Arrow
Browse other tasty dishes in Broken Arrow
Garlic Knots
Cheese Pizza
Cannolis
More near Broken Arrow to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Bixby
No reviews yet
Stillwater
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston