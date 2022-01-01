Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow restaurants
Broken Arrow restaurants that serve stromboli

Russo's Broken Arrow image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

775 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stromboli$16.95
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

222 S Main St, Broken Arrow

Avg 4.6 (6089 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Upstate Stromboli$18.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, fresh jalapeño, smoked mozzarella, served with gorgonzola ranch
Combination Stromboli$18.00
Pepperoni, house made italian sausage, genoa salami, canadian bacon, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella
Custom Stromboli$19.00
Build your own stromboli
More about Andolini's

