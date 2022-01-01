Stromboli in Broken Arrow
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
775 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow
|Stromboli
|$16.95
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
222 S Main St, Broken Arrow
|The Upstate Stromboli
|$18.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, fresh jalapeño, smoked mozzarella, served with gorgonzola ranch
|Combination Stromboli
|$18.00
Pepperoni, house made italian sausage, genoa salami, canadian bacon, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella
|Custom Stromboli
|$19.00
Build your own stromboli