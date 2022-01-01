Broken Axe Brew House
A 21+ Venue focusing on craft beer brewed in Pennsylvanian and scratch made pub fare.
1 East Bald Eagle Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 East Bald Eagle Street
Lock Haven PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Albert’s
Come on in and enjoy!
The Riverside Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
TEXAS RESTAURANT
Locals favorite dining spot since 1918. Open 7 days a week Breakfast served all day
Stella A's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!