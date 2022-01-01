Go
Broken Axe Brew House

A 21+ Venue focusing on craft beer brewed in Pennsylvanian and scratch made pub fare.

1 East Bald Eagle Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
slow roasted pulled pork tossed in sweet bbq sauce with rustic slaw, on a toasted amoroso bun
Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.00
smoky bacon and sharp cheddar cheese on a toasted amoroso bun
Fish Tacos$12.00
2 fried haddock pieces topped with rustic coleslaw and creamy sriracha sauce in soft flour tortillas
Big Axe Burger$12.00
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, sweet pickles, and house thousand island, on a toasted amoroso bun
Lumberjack Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, beer cheese, BBQ sauce and bacon, on a toasted amoroso bun
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad$12.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed
greens, apple, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, and cucumber
Broken Axe Cheesesteak$10.00
chipped steak, melted provolone, shredded iceberg, house italian dressing, pecorino romano, and mayo, on a toasted amoroso roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
beer brined fried chicken thigh, iceberg, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing, in a soft flour wrap
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer battered fried haddock filet, fresh cut fries, and beer cheese mac n cheese, served with a side of tartar sauce
Pretzels$7.00
2 warm pretzel logs with your choice of spicy mustard, beer mustard, or beer cheese
Location

1 East Bald Eagle Street

Lock Haven PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
