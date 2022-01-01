Go
Broken Barrel Bar

A chef-driven tailgate party with inventive cuisine and house-smoked meats. A wide selection of local brews and innovative cocktails.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

2548 N Southport Ave, • $$

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Nashville Spicy Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Red Onion, Cross Cut Pickles, Arugula, Buttermilk Ranch, Toasted Brioche Bun
Small Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders Toss'em In Our Homemade Sauces
Cheese Curds$11.00
Local Wisonsin Cheddar, Homemade Beer Batter, Chili Aioli
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Award-Winning
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar Blend, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Salsa, Sour Cream
Double Diner Burger$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
Southwest Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Scallions, Marinated Tomatoes, Pepperjack, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Topped With Corn Tortilla Strips In A Wrap
Small Wings$14.00
8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy
Southwest Salad$12.00
Romaine, Scallions, Marinated Tomatoes, Pepperjack, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Topped With Corn Tortilla Strips
French Fries$6.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2548 N Southport Ave,

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
