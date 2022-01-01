Go
Toast

AMADOR LIVE

Come in and enjoy!

302 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hatch Attack Burger$13.00
Mile High Nachos$11.00
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
Southwestern Cobb$12.00
Grilled organic chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens, black beans
roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, bacon bleu cheese crumbles, crispy jalapeno and red onion
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Black bean patty with avocado spread, tempura battered portobello mushroom, butter lettuce, tomato and pickled red onion
Fried Pickles$7.00
Tempura battered pickle spears fried to perfection. Served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or poblano ranch
Steak & Gorgonzola Pasta$24.00
Amador Enchiladas$11.00
Chocolate Torte$8.00
Topped with fresh berries. served with a side of vanilla bean ice cream
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast over a bed of fettuccine noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
See full menu

Location

302 South Main Street

Las Cruces NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grounded Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing

No reviews yet

Enjoy a brand new concept from Icebox Brewing Company...The Boneyard Cantina!

Si Senor Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Willow & Blaine

No reviews yet

Boutique garden to table bistro in the heart of the Mesquite Historic District

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston