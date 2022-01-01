Go
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery, established in 2017, is a family friendly Brew Pub with 9 delicious, rotating, original brews on tap at all times and San Diego style eats!

5 Depot Place • $

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali Burrito$16.00
Flour Tortilla / Cheese / Pico de Gallo / Crispy Fries / Chipotle Crema / SD Guac Dip
Baja Chicken$16.00
Breaded & Fried Chicken / Chili Spiced Sauce / Ranchero Aioli / House Pickles / Brioche Bun / Side Slaw
Veggie Rito$1.00
onions / peppers / cauliflower / zucchini / broccoli / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
Chicken Tinga Rito$2.00
chicken tinga / french fries / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
Maxwell Scottish Ale TG$4.00
Amber Colored, malt-focused, toasty, caramel
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Cheese Filled / Pico de Gallo, SD Guac Dip, Crema Sides
Carne Asada Rito$2.00
al pastor inspired marinated grilled steak / french fries / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
Peach Theory TG$4.50
Belgian Sour Ale feat white peach
Station Burger$17.00
Double Smashburger / Shaved Lettuce / Bacon & Onion Jam / Burger Sauce / Crispy Cheese / Brioche Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Outdoor Seating

Location

5 Depot Place

Bethel CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

No reviews yet

La Zingara serving upscale regional Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list, craft cocktails
Vesta rooftop kitchen featuring savory and sweet crepes, panini, burgers and woodfired pizza. Craft beer and cocktails and unique wines

J. Lawrence Downtown

No reviews yet

American Cuisine & Cocktail Bar

Notch8 Bethel

No reviews yet

Good Food. Good Drink. Good Times.
Full Speed Ahead!

Note Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Note Kitchen offers modern American cuisine fused with international influences and paired with wines; craft beers; artisan cocktails and soulful music. Our menu is created using locally sourced, fresh ingredients from neighboring farms and local waters. Offerings will change frequently based on seasons and availability of ingredients. We encourage our guests to try new food and drink pairings.

