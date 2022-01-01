Go
Brome Modern Eatery

We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

22062 Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (946 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Burger$10.75
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Mcclure's Pickles, Brome Sauce
Crispy Chicken$11.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli
Deluxe Burger$12.50
Beef Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Romaine, Dijonnaise
Berrnana Delight$12.00
Banana, Strawberry, Organic Acai, Almond Mylk
Topped with Turmeric Granola, Banana, Shaved Coconut, Strawberry, Chocolate Hazelnut Butter, Chia Seed
Large Kale Crunch Salad$13.50
Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb, Dried Cranberry, Toasted Pine Nut, Lemon Vinaigrette
Griddled Chicken$12.00
Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Dijonnaise
Wild Mushroom Burger$12.50
Swiss Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Arugula, Braised Onion, Mustard Grain Aioli
Reg Kale Crunch Salad$9.50
Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb, Dried Cranberry, Toasted Pine Nut, Lemon Vinaigrette
Mex Burger$12.00
Cheddar Jack Cheese Sauce, Corn Salsa, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
Reg Farmers Market Salad$11.00
Artisan Greens, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Chèvre Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22062 Michigan Ave

Dearborn MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
