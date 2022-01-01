Brome Modern Eatery
We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
22062 Michigan Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22062 Michigan Ave
Dearborn MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sheeba Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Famous Hamburger
BURGERS & SHAKES DONE FAMOUS.
Buddy's Pizza
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
Noah's Smokehouse
Follow your nose and the smokey aroma into our doors and we'll take care of the rest.