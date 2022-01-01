Bron Yr Aur Brewing

32oz Crowler

ABV 5.5%

IBU 14

Named after a fence disguised as a culvert to divert troublesome Pacific Northwest beavers, our cream ale is crisp and dry but finishes with a slight sweetness, making it the perfect easy drinker to pair with a large variety of foods.

AWARDS:

🥇Gold - Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, OR - 2020

🥇Gold - Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, OR - 2019

🥈 Silver - 2018 WA Beer Awards® - 2018

🥉 Bronze - 2019 WA Beer Awards® - 2019

🥉 Bronze - US Open Beer Championships - 2019

