Bron Yr Aur Brewing

Bron Yr Aur (say "bron yar") is Welsh for 'Hill of Gold'. Located at the foothills of the Cascade mountain range, it stands as the gateway to all outdoor adventures.

12160 US Hwy 12

Popular Items

Sm Build Your Own 3-Top$15.50
A classic red sauce pizza with 3 toppings of your choice
Lg Timberwolf$24.50
Salami, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, Certified Angus Beef®. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
Beaver Deceiver™ Cream Ale (32oz crowler)$10.00
32oz Crowler
ABV 5.5%
IBU 14
Named after a fence disguised as a culvert to divert troublesome Pacific Northwest beavers, our cream ale is crisp and dry but finishes with a slight sweetness, making it the perfect easy drinker to pair with a large variety of foods.
AWARDS:
🥇Gold - Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, OR - 2020
🥇Gold - Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, OR - 2019
🥈 Silver - 2018 WA Beer Awards® - 2018
🥉 Bronze - 2019 WA Beer Awards® - 2019
🥉 Bronze - US Open Beer Championships - 2019
Tomato Herb Beer Bisque$2.50
Tomato Herb Beer Bisque - à la carte
Slash Pile$6.50
Oven-baked fries tossed in our house seasoning. Served with a side of our signature fry sauce. Pair with a Cream Ale
Lg Asparagus$26.00
Alfredo base with Italian sausage, mushrooms, and locally sourced asparagus
Side Salad$5.85
Crisp lettuce, house-made pickled red onion, olives, mushroom, tomato. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
Zombie Sandwich$6.00
Zombie sandwich - à la carte
Lg Big Kahuna$24.50
Canadian bacon and pineapple. Pair with an IPA
Sm Pepperoni$13.50
Pepperoni and cheese. Pair with a Pale Ale
Location

Naches WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
