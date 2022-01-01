Go
Toast

Broneys Alumni Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

7 W Carpenter St • $

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7 W Carpenter St

Athens OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Courtside Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The J Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Over Hang

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant. Hoagies, salads, drinks, and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston