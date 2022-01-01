The Bronson Bierhall
Welcome to Bronson Bierhall. Our restaurant and bar offers Authentic German-American food and delicious beer.
4100 Fairfax Drive
Popular Items
Location
4100 Fairfax Drive
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hot Lola's
Sichuan x Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich & Tenders
Poppyseed Rye
Come in and enjoy!
The Local Oyster
Come pick up the freshest seafood curbside.
Rustico
Come in and enjoy!