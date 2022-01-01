Go
The Bronson Bierhall

Welcome to Bronson Bierhall. Our restaurant and bar offers Authentic German-American food and delicious beer.

Popular Items

Bronson Reuben$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
Caesar Salad$9.00
M.A.C. Pretzel$16.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Blue Crab Pretzel$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Giant Munich Pretzel$13.00
brushed with herb butter. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Grilled Wings$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Schnitzel$15.00
Pork loin breaded and topped with black pepper gravy. Comes with German potato salad and sauerkraut
Schnitzel Fingers$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
Location

4100 Fairfax Drive

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

