Chicken salad in Bronson

The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong
450 Southeast Co Road 337, Bronson
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sourdough croutons, baby sweet tomatoes, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
|Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Freshly roasted chicken with all the traditional fixins served on house made country white
lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Chicken Salad Bowl
|$8.00
Our delicious house made chicken salad, garnished with romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomato,
avocado and cucumber