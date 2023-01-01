Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bronson

Go
Bronson restaurants
Toast

Bronson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong

450 Southeast Co Road 337, Bronson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sourdough croutons, baby sweet tomatoes, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Freshly roasted chicken with all the traditional fixins served on house made country white
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Salad Bowl$8.00
Our delicious house made chicken salad, garnished with romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomato,
avocado and cucumber
More about The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong
Main pic

 

Bourbon Vanilla Bakery - N/A

135 Hathaway Avenue, Bronson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$8.50
More about Bourbon Vanilla Bakery - N/A

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronson

Cupcakes

Croissants

Map

More near Bronson to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston