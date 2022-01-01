Go
Barnett on Washington image

Barnett on Washington

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

3201 Washington Blvd.

St. Louis, MT 63103

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

3201 Washington Blvd., St. Louis MT 63103

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jazz St. Louis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Narwhal's Crafted

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully crafted frozen cocktails

Junior - Narwhal's Crafted

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully Crafted Frozen Cocktails

Barnett on Washington

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston