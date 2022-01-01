Go
BRONWYN

Hip German-inspired tavern/beer garden specializing in housemade wursts, plus regional beer & wine.

255 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.9 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

Date Night$52.99
Serves 2 people:
Caesar Salat
2 Haus-Made Sausages
1 Pork Schnitzel
Bratkartoffeln Potatoes
Riesling & Apple Sauerkraut
Two European doughnuts with Bavarian cream & Schnapps poached fruits.
4 pack of Mystery beer
Two Bretzels$14.99
Two Haus-made Bretzels. A BRONWYN Specialty, haus horseradish mustard
Big Brondog$21.99
Entrée Portion includes:
Footlong Haus-made Frankfurter, Chili, Cheese, Ketchup and Mustard on a pretzel roll, Riesling Sauerkraut, Bratkartoffeln Potatoes
Side of Cheese Sauce$4.00
Veg Pierogi$22.99
Entrée Portion includes:
Two haus-made dumplings, cheddar, potato, sauerkraut & spinach filling, dill crème fraîche, sauerkraut, bratkartoffeln potatoes
Side of Sausage$7.00
Fresh made sausage flavor changes daily
Gurken$6.00
vinegar pickled cucumbers with dill
Spatzle & Sausage$24.99
Entrée Portion includes:
Swabian-style noodle, spinach, cheese & One Haus-made Sausage (on the side)
Schnitzel$24.99
Entrée Portion includes:
crispy pork cutlet, dill crème fraîche, sauerkraut, bratkartoffeln potatoes
Wurst Trio$26.99
Entrée Portion includes:
Three Haus-made Sausages (two different sausages, changes often), Riesling Sauerkraut, Bratkartoffeln Potatoes
255 Washington St

Somerville MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
