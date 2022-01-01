BRONWYN
Hip German-inspired tavern/beer garden specializing in housemade wursts, plus regional beer & wine.
SMOKED SALMON
255 Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
255 Washington St
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Inventive Spanish-Caribbean tapas served in a romantic, contemporary split-level space. Unique wines and sherries from Spain and South America, craft cocktails and a very nice collection of sipping rums.
Field & Vine
Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.
The Jungle
A community music club in the concrete jungle.
Vinal General Store
Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!