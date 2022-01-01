Bronx restaurants you'll love

Bronx restaurants
Toast
  Bronx

Bronx's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Bronx restaurants

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne Vodka Sauce$13.50
vodka cauce
20 oz bottle soda/juice$2.00
LG Regular Cheese$22.50
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Ziti$16.95
Ziti with tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.95
Fried eggplant, tomato, basil, parmesan and fresh mozzarella
Roasted Cauliflower$14.95
Roasted cauliflower topped with tahini and toasted sesame seeds
Sabor Latino image

 

Sabor Latino

4120 White Plains Rd, bronx

Avg 4.1 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee
Pollo Rostisado/ Rotisserie Chicken$22.00
Sides
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road image

 

Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road

1556 White Plains Road, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Moro Guan c/ Coco PEQ$32.00
Ensalada de Papa PEQ$35.00
Medium/ Mediano$45.00
earlybird image

 

earlybird

5628 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai$12.15
frozen acai topped w granola + strawberries + blueberries + coconut
Berry Killer$9.85
strawberry + blueberry + bananas
Almond croissant$5.25
Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo A. Perfect Duo$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
Fried Shrimp$14.00
Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo A: Perfect Duo Plus$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn.
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Combo C. Shrimp Meats Crab$33.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster)|
Shrimp Head Off (½ LB) | Sausage (½ LB)| Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Maisonetta image

 

Maisonetta

141 LINCOLN AV, bronx

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos Pollo asado (orden x3)$13.00
Maisonetta Burger$15.00
Dupont$13.00
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Ziti
Baked Lasagna
Cheeseburger Deluxe$9.75
The Bronx Brewery image

 

The Bronx Brewery

856 East 136th Street, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OG Chopped Cheese - 4pk$11.00
Beef Picadillo / Blend of Cheese / Sofrito World Gone Hazy Beer
World Gone Hazy - 4 Pack$18.00
Full-bodied and juicy, packed with orange, mango and pineapple, this one’s brewed to celebrate the lights in these hazy times.
Boneless Wings$13.00
Chicken Breast Marinated in Garlic & Citrus
Fratilli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$8.50
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Chicken Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero
Regular Slice$3.00
Classic NYC Cheese Slice
Wings (7 PC)$9.95
7 Crispy Chicken Wings Coated in Sauce of Your Choice Served with a Dip of Your Choice
Fresh smoothies & cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Fresh smoothies & cafe

2450 Creston Ave, Bronx

Avg 3.8 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yaroa$1.00
sweet plantains or French fries stuffed with meat or chicken
Palitos de Queso$1.50
cheese long stick
Hot Dog Dominicano$3.25
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
buffalo chicken wings$12.00
tossed in frank's hot sauce served with celery and carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing
breast of chicken, francaise$22.00
sautéed chicken breast francaise in a white wine butter, lemon sauce
classic irish shepherd’s pie$21.00
sautéed ground beef with celery, onions, carrots, thyme and brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes broiled to a crisp finish
Roc N Ramen Bronx image

 

Roc N Ramen Bronx

606 E 187th Street, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)$8.00
Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Jerk Chicken Ramen..$16.00
Noodles topped with jerk chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/jerk broth.
Curried Chicken Ramen.$16.00
Noodles topped with curried chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$13.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, with Chipotle Mayo and Jicama Coleslaw
Quesadilla$8.95
Homemade Corn Tortillas Filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema Mexicana
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Chile Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Hudson Smokehouse image

 

Hudson Smokehouse

37 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6ct Wings$10.00
Smoked Fried Chicken Wings
Banana Pudding
Sweet Vanilla Custard Layered with Nilla Wafers and Banana Slices
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and Our Homemade Alabama Sauce.
Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave image

FRENCH FRIES

Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave

621 Crescent Ave, bronx

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastelon
Pernil$60.00
Maduro Frito
Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings
Choose your quantity and pick your choice of sauce for the wings
Fried Shrimp$14.00
10 Large Shrimp hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
Fried Catfish$13.00
Fresh Catfish hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
Calientes image

 

Calientes

414 city island avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado - Shrimp$17.00
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante image

 

Nuevo Azteca Restaurante

134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Unidad de Tacos Suave$4.00
WD Express Juices image

 

WD Express Juices

2651 Morris Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Last Call Bar and Grill image

 

Last Call Bar and Grill

 2421 Arthur Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nathan's Famous Inc image

 

Nathan's Famous Inc

4156B White Plains Road, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven

264 Cypress Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matador Combo -$46.00
1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, saffron rice, red beans, and avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.
Whole Juanita's Chicken$19.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
Lunch Special$12.50
Quarter Chicken with salad. Comes with a choice of side and beverage.
Restaurant banner

 

3398 East Tremont Avenue

3398 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caridad Williamsbridge image

CHICKEN

Caridad Williamsbridge

1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx

Avg 4.1 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Familiar Pollo al Carbon$24.95
Rotisserie Chicken Family Special
1/2 Pollo al Carbon$11.95
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken Soup
Banner pic

 

Spanglish Bar & Restaurant

6697 Broadway, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Los Tigres Del Bronx image

 

Tacos Los Tigres Del Bronx

962 Longwood ave, bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Q44 image

 

Q44

1161 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocobar Cortés image

 

Chocobar Cortés

141 Alexander Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
