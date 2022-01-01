Bronx restaurants you'll love
WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx
600 E 187th St, Bronx
|Popular items
|Penne Vodka Sauce
|$13.50
vodka cauce
|20 oz bottle soda/juice
|$2.00
|LG Regular Cheese
|$22.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$16.95
Ziti with tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.95
Fried eggplant, tomato, basil, parmesan and fresh mozzarella
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$14.95
Roasted cauliflower topped with tahini and toasted sesame seeds
Sabor Latino
4120 White Plains Rd, bronx
|Popular items
|Coffee
|Pollo Rostisado/ Rotisserie Chicken
|$22.00
|Sides
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road
1556 White Plains Road, Bronx
|Popular items
|Moro Guan c/ Coco PEQ
|$32.00
|Ensalada de Papa PEQ
|$35.00
|Medium/ Mediano
|$45.00
earlybird
5628 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Acai
|$12.15
frozen acai topped w granola + strawberries + blueberries + coconut
|Berry Killer
|$9.85
strawberry + blueberry + bananas
|Almond croissant
|$5.25
Bobo's Crab Shack
1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Combo A. Perfect Duo
|$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
|Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag
|$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
|Fried Shrimp
|$14.00
Bobo's Crab Shack
2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx
|Popular items
|Combo A: Perfect Duo Plus
|$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn.
|Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag
|$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Combo C. Shrimp Meats Crab
|$33.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster)|
Shrimp Head Off (½ LB) | Sausage (½ LB)| Combo comes with two potatoes, two eggs, and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Maisonetta
141 LINCOLN AV, bronx
|Popular items
|Tacos Pollo asado (orden x3)
|$13.00
|Maisonetta Burger
|$15.00
|Dupont
|$13.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|Baked Lasagna
|Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$9.75
The Bronx Brewery
856 East 136th Street, Bronx
|Popular items
|OG Chopped Cheese - 4pk
|$11.00
Beef Picadillo / Blend of Cheese / Sofrito World Gone Hazy Beer
|World Gone Hazy - 4 Pack
|$18.00
Full-bodied and juicy, packed with orange, mango and pineapple, this one’s brewed to celebrate the lights in these hazy times.
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Chicken Breast Marinated in Garlic & Citrus
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$8.50
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Chicken Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero
|Regular Slice
|$3.00
Classic NYC Cheese Slice
|Wings (7 PC)
|$9.95
7 Crispy Chicken Wings Coated in Sauce of Your Choice Served with a Dip of Your Choice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Fresh smoothies & cafe
2450 Creston Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Yaroa
|$1.00
sweet plantains or French fries stuffed with meat or chicken
|Palitos de Queso
|$1.50
cheese long stick
|Hot Dog Dominicano
|$3.25
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|buffalo chicken wings
|$12.00
tossed in frank's hot sauce served with celery and carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing
|breast of chicken, francaise
|$22.00
sautéed chicken breast francaise in a white wine butter, lemon sauce
|classic irish shepherd’s pie
|$21.00
sautéed ground beef with celery, onions, carrots, thyme and brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes broiled to a crisp finish
Roc N Ramen Bronx
606 E 187th Street, Bronx
|Popular items
|Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)
|$8.00
Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
|Jerk Chicken Ramen..
|$16.00
Noodles topped with jerk chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/jerk broth.
|Curried Chicken Ramen.
|$16.00
Noodles topped with curried chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.
TACOS
Frida Tacos
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, with Chipotle Mayo and Jicama Coleslaw
|Quesadilla
|$8.95
Homemade Corn Tortillas Filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema Mexicana
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Chile Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Hudson Smokehouse
37 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx
|Popular items
|6ct Wings
|$10.00
Smoked Fried Chicken Wings
|Banana Pudding
Sweet Vanilla Custard Layered with Nilla Wafers and Banana Slices
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and Our Homemade Alabama Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave
621 Crescent Ave, bronx
|Popular items
|Pastelon
|Pernil
|$60.00
|Maduro Frito
Bobo's Crab Shack
691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx
|Popular items
|Wings
Choose your quantity and pick your choice of sauce for the wings
|Fried Shrimp
|$14.00
10 Large Shrimp hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
|Fried Catfish
|$13.00
Fresh Catfish hand-tossed in our homemade batter (made with Califia almond milk) and Bobo’s cajun creole spices. Served with your choice of regular fries or onion rings (Cajun, lemon pepper, and sweet potato fries +$2)
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St
|Popular items
|Unidad de Tacos Suave
|$4.00
Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven
264 Cypress Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Matador Combo -
|$46.00
1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, saffron rice, red beans, and avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.
|Whole Juanita's Chicken
|$19.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
|Lunch Special
|$12.50
Quarter Chicken with salad. Comes with a choice of side and beverage.
CHICKEN
Caridad Williamsbridge
1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx
|Popular items
|Familiar Pollo al Carbon
|$24.95
Rotisserie Chicken Family Special
|1/2 Pollo al Carbon
|$11.95
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken
|Sopa de Pollo
Chicken Soup
Spanglish Bar & Restaurant
6697 Broadway, Bronx
Tacos Los Tigres Del Bronx
962 Longwood ave, bronx
Q44
1161 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx
Chocobar Cortés
141 Alexander Avenue, Bronx
