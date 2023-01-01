Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve avocado toast

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$14.95
Avocado, poached eggs, tomato and arugula, served open faced on toasted whole-wheat bread
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Main pic

 

River Café at The Hebrew Home

5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$0.00
Avocado, Shaved Radish, Sunflower Kernels, Everything Bagel Spice, Multigrain Bread
More about River Café at The Hebrew Home
Consumer pic

 

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$18.00
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Steak Sandwiches

Cookies

Mixed Green Salad

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Buffalo Wings

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston