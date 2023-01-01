Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve baked ziti

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$13.50
Ricotta, Mozzarella
Baked Ziti Half Tray$45.00
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Ziti$19.95
Ziti with tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese
Kids Baked Ziti$7.95
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$18.00
More about Giovanni
Consumer pic

 

Antonio's Trattoria

2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti Sorrentino$22.00
baked ziti with mozzarella & ricotta
More about Antonio's Trattoria
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Ziti$0.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ziti Slice$4.25
Cheese Slice Topped with Ziti Pasta and Mozzarella
Baked Ziti$9.95
Ziti-Pasta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Ricotta Cheese Baked to Perfection
Baked Ziti Sicilian$10.50
Ziti-Pasta, Pieces of Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Ricotta Cheese Baked to Perfection
More about Fratilli's Pizza

