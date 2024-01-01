Brisket in Bronx

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bronx restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House-smoked brisket tossed in Alehouse BBQ sauce topped with pickled red onions & gorgonzola cheese. Served on brioche with a choice of side.
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Item pic

 

Com Tam Ninh Kieu - 2641 Jerome ave

2641 Jerome ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banh Mi Brisket| Banh Mi Brisket and Bone Marrow$10.95
Pulled beef, spicy bone marrow, egg optional
More about Com Tam Ninh Kieu - 2641 Jerome ave
Brisket 1/2lb image

 

Hudson Smokehouse

37 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Brisket on a Brioche Bun with Pickles and Pickled Onions on the Side
Brisket 1/2lb$16.50
More about Hudson Smokehouse

Map

