Burritos in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve burritos

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Burrito with eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapeño, avocado and cheese
More about Corner Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

 

Nuevo Azteca Restaurante

134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$10.50
More about Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
Item pic

 

City Tamale Inc

1316 OAK POINT AVE, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CLASSIC NYC BURRITO$9.25
RICE AND BEANS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHEESE, CREMA, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO
More about City Tamale Inc
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$13.95
Flour Tortilla Rolled With Cheese Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Crema Mexicana Choice of
Chicken With Mestiza Sauce or Salsa Verde
Steak With Mole Sauce
Shrimp With Chipotle Sauce
Vegetable With Tomato Sauce-
More about Frida Tacos

