Burritos in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve burritos
More about Corner Cafe & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
Burrito with eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapeño, avocado and cheese
More about Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St
|Burrito
|$10.50
More about City Tamale Inc
City Tamale Inc
1316 OAK POINT AVE, Bronx
|CLASSIC NYC BURRITO
|$9.25
RICE AND BEANS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHEESE, CREMA, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO
More about Frida Tacos
TACOS
Frida Tacos
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Burrito
|$13.95
Flour Tortilla Rolled With Cheese Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Crema Mexicana Choice of
Chicken With Mestiza Sauce or Salsa Verde
Steak With Mole Sauce
Shrimp With Chipotle Sauce
Vegetable With Tomato Sauce-