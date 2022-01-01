Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve calamari

Crispy Calamari Rings image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)

1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Calamari Rings$10.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
e5387c45-4b4f-47c9-ad29-ef172315aa7c image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)

2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari Rings$10.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$12.50
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar

200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$14.95
Breaded squid and fried until crispy and served with marinara sauce
More about Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
65a28f9d-ab6d-434c-8328-3b288b16fa4f image

 

Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari Rings$10.00
More about Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

